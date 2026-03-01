About 140 US Military Personnel Injured In Iran War: Pentagon

The Pentagon says that about 140 US service members have been wounded in the 10 days of conflict with Iran.

"The vast majority of these injuries have been minor, and 108 service members have already returned to duty," Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in an emailed statement. Eight US service members are currently "severely injured," Parnell added.

The new figure is the first insight into the broader toll of injuries that have been sustained by US troops in the wake of a barrage of retaliatory rocket and drone strikes from Iran that have also claimed the lives of seven soldiers in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Seven US military personnel were also killed in Iranian attacks early in the conflict -- six in Kuwait and one in Saudi Arabia -- the US military has previously said.

US and Israeli forces launched a massive air campaign against Iran on February 28, and Tehran responded with waves of missiles and drones targeting countries in the region that host US forces or bases.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said earlier Tuesday that US strikes against Iran were intensifying, while the volume of drones and missiles launched by Iran has dramatically decreased.

