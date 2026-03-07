US Says Operation Against Iran To Last 4 To 6 Weeks

As the conflict in West Asia further intensifies, the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told media on Friday that the achievable objectives of Operation Epic Fury are expected to last about four to six weeks and further added that the US has enough ammunition and stockpile to achieve the objectives of the Operation and beyond.

Leavitt made the remarks while speaking to reporters in Washington DC.

"The achievable objectives of Operation Epic Fury are expected to last about four to six weeks. We are well on our way to achieving those objectives. Annihilating Iran's Navy, we know that we've sunk more than 30 Iranian vessels and ships. Their Navy has now been deemed combat ineffective. Taking out the ballistic missile threat that Iran posed to the United States and our troops and bases in the region. We have done a tremendous job. The United States military has done a tremendous job", the White House Press Secretary said.

In a coordinated operation known as Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion, US and Israeli forces carried out large-scale air and missile strikes across Iran, targeting key military sites, nuclear-related infrastructure, and leadership compounds.

She further added, "As the President has maintained, we have more than enough ammunition, weapons, stockpiles to achieve the objectives of Operation Epic Fury and beyond"

When asked about the US taking control of the airspace in Iran, Leavitt said, "Yes, we are well on our way to doing so".

While coming down sharply on Iran, Karoline Leavitt told the media that it is in the best interest of the United States for Iran to no longer be led by a "radical terrorist regime", adding that Trump wants to take an interest in pursuing who the next leader of Iran is going to be.

She said, "It's in the best interest of the U.S. for Iran to no longer be led by a radical terrorist regime that chants 'Death to America," and is lying to the U.S. and the world about their secret ambitions to possess a nuclear bomb. President Trump does not want to see that. He wants to take an interest in pursuing who the next leader of Iran is going to be, and he is discussing it and deliberating it."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump on Friday declared that there would be "no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender" amid the escalating West Asia conflict, asserting that Tehran must capitulate before any diplomatic negotiations can proceed.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump emphasised that the US and its allies, particularly Israel, would only consider an agreement with Iran after the country's leadership completely yields and is replaced by "great & acceptable leader(s)".

He also articulated ambitions to help reconstruct Iran into a stronger nation following its capitulation, coining the phrase "MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!)" in an echo of his familiar political slogan.

Tensions have escalated in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory killed its Supreme Leader, Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.

In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries, targeting American military bases and Israeli assets throughout the region, with Israel also continuing its strikes on Tehran and widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah.

