Masoud Pezeshkian To Mojtaba Khamenei, A Guide To Iran's Power Players

The killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in US and Israeli strikes have mobilised every branch of Iran's sprawling state apparatus in a fight for survival.

Power is carefully distributed among a series of councils, commanders, clerics and civilians. Some are elected, some appointed, but all must jostle for influence under the leader's oversight - and now lobby for their preferred successor.

Here's a run-down of who's who in the Islamic Republic at one of the most pivotal moments in its 47-year history.

Ali Larijani

Position: Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council

Political Leaning: Conservative

Larijani is an influential conservative insider, speaker of parliament and nuclear envoy. As a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, he has the ear of leaders of the powerful military force. He was close to Khamenei, although a presidential bid in 2024 was blocked by a clerical vetting body. The US imposed additional sanctions on him for his role in the latest crackdown.

Larijani's profile has grown since his appointment to lead the country's top security body in August, thanks first to the nuclear talks with the US and now to the war that cut them short. Since the start of the conflict, he's been linked to efforts - that he denied - to reach out to Washington for talks.

His brother Sadeq Larijani, a cleric, could also be a potential contender for the supreme leader job. Though he isn't as prominent as other clerics, Sadeq served as chief justice and sat on key bodies like the Guardian Council - which reviews legislation and approves candidates - and the Expediency Discernment Council - which resolves disputes between parliament and the Guardian Council and advises the supreme leader on policy.

Masoud Pezeshkian

Position: President

Political Leaning: Reformer

The formal role of the president is largely confined to domestic economic policy. But Pezeshkian is more important now that he's on the three-person interim council running the country in the absence of a supreme leader.

A reformist, Pezeshkian was elected in 2024 after the death of hardline President Ebrahim Raisi. After the recent protests, he encouraged Khamenei to address public grievances but was unsuccessful - a sign of his limited influence.

Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei

Photo Credit: Osint613

Position: Chief Justice

Political Leaning: Hardline conservative

The head of the judiciary and second member of the interim leadership council. A hardline cleric appointed by the supreme leader, Ejei had been Khamenei's enforcer. As a prosecutor, he targeted dissenters and dissidents. As intelligence minister, he rooted out what he called "soft subversion" by arresting academics and researchers.

The EU and US have sanctioned him, alleging human rights abuses. In January, he vowed to speed up the prosecution of protesters.

Alireza Arafi

Position: Interim Leadership Council Member

Political Leaning: Loyalist

Arafi is the third and final person on the interim council. Unlike the president and judiciary chief, who are automatically appointed per the constitution, Arafi is the discretionary third member. He was selected by the Expediency Discernment Council, indicating strong support among elites.

Considered a staunch loyalist aligned with Khamenei, Arafi is less well-known among the public but has strong clerical credentials, having been a leader of Friday prayers in the key seminary city of Qom. He also ran the city's Al-Mustafa International University, which the US sanctioned for being a recruitment platform for the IRGC's expeditionary Quds Force.

Mojtaba Khamenei

Position: Heir

Political Leaning: Conservative

Despite the Islamic Republic's ostensible objections to hereditary rule, Khamenei's second-oldest son Mojtaba is considered a strong contender to succeed him as it would send a message of continuity to the world.

A cleric sanctioned by the US, Mojtaba has become increasingly visible in recent years amid speculation about his aging father and is considered close to the IRGC. He oversees a sprawling investment empire stretching from Tehran to Dubai and Frankfurt, Bloomberg reported in January. He didn't respond to requests for comment at the time.

Hassan Khomeini

Position: Heir

Political Leaning: Moderate loyalist

Another hereditary option for supreme leader would be Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of the Islamic Republic's founder Ruhollah Khomeini.

While a loyalist, he's perceived as a relative moderate for his association with reformists who were increasingly ostracized from power under Khamenei.

Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf

Photo Credit: NemicoNetwork

Position: Parliament Speaker

Political Leaning: Conservative

Qalibaf's position in parliament gives him a seat on the influential Supreme National Security Council, and his profile has risen since the 12-day war with Israel and the US last June.

A conservative, he was previously mayor of Tehran and an IRGC commander. He also ran in several presidential elections, but never got far. He congratulated the Guards for crushing the recent protests, which he described as orchestrated by the US and Israel.

Ahmad Vahidi

Position: Commander of the IRGC

Political Leaning: Conservative

A veteran of the Guards, Vahidi previously served as interior and defense minister. He's under an Interpol red notice for his alleged participation in the Jewish community center bombing in Buenos Aires. The US has sanctioned him for his role overseeing the suppression of the 2022 protests.

He was promoted from deputy commander this week after his predecessor Mohammad Pakpour was killed in the opening salvos of the war.

Abbas Araghchi

Position: Foreign Minister

Political Leaning: Moderate technocrat

A respected and experienced career diplomat - both inside and outside the country - Araghchi is considered a pragmatic technocrat.

He has worked for different administrations, pushed for talks with the US and led nuclear negotiations, while cautioning in the latest round that the Islamic Republic was prepared for war if necessary. He's also a former IRGC member and a staunch supporter of the Islamic Republic's core policies.

Ali Movahedi-Kermani

Photo Credit: JasonMBrodsky

Position: Head of the Assembly of Experts

Political Leaning: Hardliner

Movahedi-Kermani chairs the Assembly of Experts, an 88-person clerical body that's responsible for appointing and overseeing the supreme leader. It's never challenged him in practice, and members have instead functioned as advisers to the leader.

The assembly is publicly elected. Mohavedi-Kermani became chairman in 2024 after tightly controlled elections marked by mass disqualifications.

Other prominent hardline members with the religious credentials required to become supreme leader include Mohammad Mahdi Mirbagheri and Ahmad Khatami.

