US Deploying 3rd Aircraft Carrier In Middle East: All About USS George HW Bush

The United States is reportedly deploying a third aircraft carrier to the Middle East. The USS George HW Bush completed its pre-deployment training on March 5, according to the US Navy. The US Naval Institute (USNI) reported that the carrier, along with “its escorts and air wing wrapped up the composite unit training exercise that all carrier strike groups must do before becoming certified for national tasking.”

The United States Navy currently has two aircraft carrier strike groups operating near Iran. The USS Gerald R Ford (CVN-78) has had its deployment extended, while the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), originally in the South China Sea, was redirected to the Middle East in January 2026, reported Forbes.

Final Nimitz-Class Carrier

The USS George HW Bush (CVN-77) is the tenth and final Nimitz-class aircraft carrier of the US Navy. It is named after the 41st President of the United States, George HW Bush, who also served during World War II as a naval aviator. It can hold about 5,000 sailors and airmen. It was delivered to the US Navy in May 2009.

Size, Power, Specifications

Measuring over 1,092 feet in length, with a full-load displacement of over 100,000 tons, the USS George HW Bush is one of the largest warships ever constructed. It's equipped with two nuclear reactors to power four steam turbines, allowing the vessel to reach speeds of over 30 knots. The ship's flight deck covers an area of 4.5 acres.

Aircraft And Flight Operations

The USS George HW Bush can carry up to 56 fixed-wing aircraft, including F/A-18 Hornets and Super Hornets (A, C, E, and F variants), the Grumman EA-6B Prowler, and the Grumman E-2C Hawkeye, along with up to 15 helicopters. The carrier can launch aircraft at a rate of one every 20 seconds, supported by four deck-edge elevators that allow large aircraft to move directly over the side of the ship. To support operations, the carrier carries around 8,500 tons of aviation fuel, ensuring sustained flight operations for extended deployments.

Operational History And Deployments

Since entering service, USS George HW Bush has participated in multiple deployments and exercises. In early 2017, the carrier took part in Operation Inherent Resolve, supporting airstrikes against ISIS in Syria and Iraq. It became the first aircraft carrier to support Operation Inherent Resolve twice, expending 907 tons of ordnance, the highest amount delivered by a CVN/CVW team since Desert Storm. During this deployment, the ship earned the Battle “E” Award, the Admiral Flatley Memorial Safety Award, and the Fleet Retention Excellence Award for its exceptional performance and operational excellence.

Multinational Exercises

In addition to combat missions, the USS George HW Bush also takes part in multinational exercises and carrier strike group operations. During its 2022-23 deployment in the Mediterranean, the carrier operated alongside NATO allies as part of readiness and deterrence missions under the US Sixth Fleet. The ship supported numerous exercises to improve NATO capabilities and strengthen regional security. The deployment also included port visits to Croatia, Italy, France, and Greece.