'Jets Overhead, But Life Normal': Indians In Dubai Amid Iran War

For Indian expats in Dubai, life has largely continued as usual even after tensions escalated in Middle East following the outbreak of hostilities involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

The conflict, which has seen a series of military exchanges across the region, has drawn in the United Arab Emirates as well. The UAE has maintained that incoming aerial threats were intercepted by the country's air defence systems, with officials maintaining that the situation was quickly brought under control and normalcy restored.

Despite the heightened tensions, many Indian residents in Dubai say day-to-day life has continued with only minor adjustments.

Speaking to NDTV, Saba Siddiqui, who has been living in Dubai since 2012, said the initial days after tensions escalated were a little unsettling for many residents. "Initially the sounds were a little concerning since none of us has ever faced anything like this before. The leadership, however, clarified that these were interceptions and that the United Arab Emirates has the best defence systems, so that puts us at peace," she said.

Siddiqui said her children were also frightened at first by the unfamiliar sounds. "We had told them it was construction noise, but they eventually figured it out. So they were scared only once the perception changed," she said, adding that the family has since tried to maintain a sense of normalcy at home.

Like many other Indian residents in the city, Siddiqui said daily life has largely continued without major disruption. "At night there's this strange silence, with jets flying overhead but again, that's for our protection. We were also told not to hoard items and people have been understanding and cooperative too," she added.

Anupam Khaund, another Indian in Dubai, echoed similar sentiments, saying the situation on the ground has remained largely calm. "There have been sporadic incidents here and there, mostly debris from intercepted missiles falling in certain spots," he said. "But nothing has really halted our routine lives. There are only minor adjustments, like working from home and children studying from home."

Another expat Sudeep Thomas, a businessman, who has lived in the UAE from 2000 onwards said, "the situation is calm here. The authorities have been very proactive. The leaders have gestured that they are with the public".

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President, has made public appearances in a Dubai mall since the tensions escalated. He was reportedly accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

Indians living in Dubai have said that this gesture established further confidence in the authorities and it showed that the government is with the people.

Pushkin Agha, a businessman, who has been living in Dubai for nearly 20 years said, "tourists here had panicked. Day 1 of the war resulted in some tensions but the situation was diffused."