Shah Rukh Khan-Led <i>King's</i> Release Date Announcement Takes The Internet By Storm, Karan Johar And Aryan Khan React

Shah Rukh Khan-Led King's Release Date Announcement Takes The Internet By Storm, Karan Johar And Aryan Khan React

King is set to release in theatres on December 24, 2026

New Delhi:

Siddharth Anand's King has got the Internet buzzing with its release date announcement video. Shah Rukh Khan challenged the audience to be ready to end the year with fear, as the film hits screens on December 24, 2026.

Aryan Khan shared the clip on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Baap."

Karan Johar expressed his excitement as he shared the announcement teaser and wrote, "OMGGGGG, the Internet just broke. Bhai, you have just killed it."

King Title Reveal

Last year on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, director Siddharth Anand unveiled the title reveal video for their much-awaited film King, showcasing SRK's look and marking their second collaboration after Pathaan.

The King title reveal served as a tribute to Shah Rukh Khan's unmatched legacy-a special fan gift from Siddharth Anand on the actor's birthday.

The video featured SRK in a powerful avatar, introduced with the line, "Sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam-KING."

Fans also noticed an Easter egg in the teaser: Khan wielding a King of Hearts card as a weapon. His silver-haired look, signature ear accessories, and striking style added to the intrigue, giving fans a glimpse of a never-before-seen Shah Rukh Khan.

About King

The film promises to offer a brand-new SRK experience, presenting the superstar like never before and thrilling fans across the globe.

Described as a slick, high-octane action entertainer, King aims to redefine style, charisma, and adrenaline-packed storytelling.

It is expected to be Siddharth Anand's most mass-appealing project yet, taking his signature action direction to a whole new level.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan are also part of the film.

