<i>Housefull 5</i> Day 10 Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar's Film Crosses Rs 150-Crore Mark On Second Sunday

Housefull 5, led by Akshay Kumar, is showing no signs of slowing down in theatres. The movie, which released on June 6, has crossed the Rs 150 crore-mark at the box office.

Box Office Report

On Day 10 (June 15), the comedy thriller earned Rs 11 crore, as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the film's total box office collection now stands at Rs 153.75 crore. Housefull 5 witnessed an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 23.93% on its second Sunday, the report also stated.

The evening shows recorded the highest footfall at 35.29%, followed by the afternoon shows at 29.13%. While the night slot stood at 22.01%, the morning shows received the lowest attendance at 9.29%.

A day earlier, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Housefull 5's earnings on its second Saturday (June 14).

He wrote, "As expected Housefull 5 sees substantial gains on second Saturday. All set for another solid day today (Sunday). Housefull 5 (Week 2) Fri 6.60 cr, Sat 10.22 cr. Total: Rs 150.30 cr.

As expected, #Housefull5 sees substantial gains on second Saturday… All set for another solid day today [Sunday].#Housefull5 [Week 2] Fri 6.60 cr, Sat 10.21 cr. Total: ₹ 150.39 cr.#India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/gFp19NMmkB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 15, 2025

More About Housefull 5

Set aboard a lavish cruise liner, Housefull 5 is the fifth installment in the popular comedy film franchise. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Panday, Nikitin Dheer, and Johnny Lever.

The plot of Housefull 5 - When a billionaire (Ranjeet) is murdered on a cruise ship, three men -- played by Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh -- come forward claiming to be his rightful heir, Jolly. Chaos and comedy ensue when the search for the billionaire's killer and the real heir begins.

Previously, Tarun Mansukhani revealed why Housefull 5 can never match up to the first film in the franchise.

He said, "The first experience of any film is like your first true love, right? The kind of butterflies that you feel and the excitement that you get from the first part when it becomes a core memory for you, is something that you can't compete with, so the love will always be compared. I can only hope you turn around and say that 5 was better than 1. But first love is first love."

Housefull 5 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

In A Nutshell

Housefull 5 has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at the ticket window. The film was mounted on a reported budget of Rs 300 crore.

