Student Of The Year 2 Song Jatt Ludhiyane Da: Ananya Panday Interrupts Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff's Friendship

Still fromStudent Of The Year 2 song Jatt Ludhiyane Da (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights 'SOTY2' will hit screens on May 10 This is the fifth song from the movie to be released 'Jatt Ludhiyane Da' stars Tiger, Tara and Ananya

Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria added one more song to the Student Of The Year 2 playlist on Tuesday as they released Jatt Ludhiyane Da. "Tu kudi dilli sheher di, main jatt Ludhiyane da," Tiger borrowed the song's lyrics to share it with his fans and followers while Ananya Panday summed up her character in the film and wrote: "I hate luv stories" while sharing the song. The song is set in Student Of The Year 2's Saint Teresa and begins with Mia (Tara Sutaria) bumping into Rohan (Tiger Shroff) when in school. Mia instantly appears to fall in love with Rohan but they start their journey as friends.

Just when Rohan and Mia begin to connect, enters tomboy Shreya (Ananya Panday), who sings about not believing in love, rocks the school corridors with her shenanigans and even photobombs a loved-up selfie of Rohan and Mia. Jatt Ludhiyane Da also has glimpses of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's dance moves but its Tiger Shroff who takes the cake.

Composed by Vishal and Shekhar, Jatt Ludhiyane Da has been sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev with courtesy for the rap bits going to Deane Sequeira.

Watch Jatt Ludhiyane Da from Student Of The Year 2 here:

Team Student Of The Year 2 have so far released songs such as The Jawaani Song, Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan and Fakira. Alia Bhatt, batch of 2012, also featured in a special song titled Hook Up Song released earlier this month.

Directed by Punit Malhotra, Student Of The Year 2 is all set to hit screens on May 10.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.