Tiger Shroff Explains Why Student Of The Year 2 Is His Most Different Movie Till Date

Tiger Shroff in Student Of The Year 2. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Tiger Shroff is playing a regular college student in SOTY 2 "The role humanised me," said Tiger Shroff "Any sort of PR is good PR," said Tiger on handling trolls

He may be the newest action star in Bollywood but Tiger Shroff says his latest film Student of the Year 2 was a breather from the death-defying stunts routine of his past films. The actor, who is looking to recreate the success of his last release, Baaghi 2 in SOTY 2, said playing Rohan, a regular college student in the film, "humanised" him. "This is the most different film I've ever done till date. It's a different world, it's a different me. Working on this one was like being stripped off of my powers. So, if someone will punch me, I'll bleed. I like the fact that the film has humanised me. He's a normal college going boy, he is not a one-man army. He's not someone who is fighting for the nation or saving someone. He is sort of saving himself. It was refreshing," Tiger told news agency PTI in an interview.

The 29-year-old actor described his character as a happy-go-lucky person, who cares a lot for his friends. "There comes a time in the film when he decides to put himself ahead and follows his dreams... You bully him or pick on him but that doesn't mean he'll not bite back eventually," Tiger Shroff said.

Tiger Shroff was at the centre of social media memes and trolls frenzy the day the film's trailer dropped. When asked about handling criticism, the actor said, "I've been getting trolls and memes since my first film released. It means nothing to me. But I guess any sort of PR is good PR."

After SOTY 2, Tiger Shroff will return to his action avatar as he gets ready for the work-in-progress action film Baaghi 3 and an untitled project with Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also stars Vaani Kapoor. Tiger told PTI that the movie, which is a Yash Raj Films production, will hit the theatres in October, whereas Baaghi 3 is likely to debut in February 2020.

Directed by Punit Malhotra, Student Of The Year 2 also features debutantes Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria. The film is slated to be released this Friday.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.