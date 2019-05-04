Tiger Shroff On Working In Student Of The Year 2: 'I Feel Like I Am In Alien Territory'

Tiger Shroff in Student Of The Year 2. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Tiger Shroff is busy with the promotional activities for his upcoming film Student Of The Year 2 and in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actor said that he felt like an outsider on the sets of the film. When asked what he thinks about taking the Student Of The Year series in midway, Tiger said: "Well yes, I am an outsider and I feel like I'm in alien territory." Though, the actor quickly supported his statement by saying that producer Karan Johar made him fit in easily. Tiger said that Karan Johar's expectations for the film drove him to work hard.

"SOTY is Karan sir's baby franchise and the expectations drove me to work hard. This is not my franchise like Baaghi, which is home ground for me. There is not much pressure to perform there but here, I have big shoes to fill as well," said Tiger, adding: "The first film launched three stars. I must make sure that I don't let their fans down."

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff, who is also known for his excellent martial arts skill, said that he has always aspired to do heroic things. "I always aspired to do heroic things, be it superheroes or larger-than-life characters like Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Lee or Jackie Chan. I have always wanted to be the stereotypical hero... stand on top of a building or a mountain, face a helicopter or an army of baddies. These visuals keep flashing in my head."

Tiger will be seen with debutantes Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in Student Of The Year 2 which is directed by Punit Malhotra. The film will release on May 10.

