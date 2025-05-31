Lag Jaa Gale: Tiger Shroff And Janhvi Kapoor Locked In For Raj Mehta And Karan Johar's Next

Raj Mehta's family entertainers have been massive crowd-pullers over the years. From Jug Jugg Jeeyo to Good Newwz, his films are known for their ensemble cast and a fun-filled outing at the movies.

According to Pinkvilla, the filmmaker is now set for his next titled Lag Jaa Gale which will be led by Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor. The project will be produced by Karan Johar.

Raj Mehta's next is Lag Jaa Gale which will be produced by Karan Johar and see Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor as an onscreen pair for the first time.

A source told Pinkvilla, "Raj Mehta's next is a revenge action love story to be led by Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor. It's a script he has been working on for a while and wanted to have a first-time pairing on board. He narrated it to Tiger and Janhvi, and both the talents instantly agreed to come on board the film."

Furthermore, it revealed, "The team was contemplating on several titles, and felt that Lag Jaa Gale is the apt one for the story. It's a pure revenge actioner with a strong love story in the backdrop. It's a big screen actioner, and the makers are planning to shoot for some path-breaking sequences in action ft. Tiger Shroff."

The film is expected to go on floors in the latter half of 2025, in October. It will roll once Tiger Shroff wraps up promotions for Baaghi 4 and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari shoot is also done.

Karan Johar's Latest Work

The ace filmmaker has just returned from the Cannes 2025 Film Festival, where Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound was screened in the Un Certain Regard category. The film received an astounding 9-minute standing ovation.

Janhvi Kapoor's Lineup

Janhvi too, has just returned from the Cannes Film Festival. She was seen in Homebound alongside Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

Yesterday, the teaser of her film Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra dropped. The internet is all the more excited to see them as a romantic couple for the first time.

Tiger Shroff's last release was Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in 2024. He is currently busy with Baaghi 4.

In A Nutshell

Janhvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff are all set to come together on screen for Raj Mehta's next titled Lag Jaa Gale. It will be bankrolled by Karan Johar. The filming is expected to begin in the latter half of 2025, while the film will hit the screens in 2026.