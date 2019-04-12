What Karan Johar Said About Will Smith Cameo Making It To Student Of The Year 2 Final Cut

Will Smith on the sets of Student Of The Year 2. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Everyone knows that Will Smith danced to Radha with the cast of Student Of The Year 2 during his trip to India, instigating reports of the Hollywood actor's cameo in the movie. However, at the film's trailer launch event, producer Karan Johar cast a doubt on the said cameo hinting it may not make it to the film's final cut, reports news agency PTI. "Will Smith shot for a Facebook show, called Bucket List, in which one of the main items was to dance on a Bollywood song... Ironically, we were shooting Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani song at the same time. He came, he rehearsed Radha, which is from Student Of The Year, and there is synergy between the two films. He came and shot that. Whether or not it is going to be part of the film or not is the question I will leave unanswered," Karan Johar said.

Student Of The Year 2 stars Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The film is directed by Punit Malhotra.

Student Of The Year had several revamped versions of retro songs (Gulabi Aankhen and Taarif Karoon Kya Uski ) in snippets while the main song was Disco Deewane. Student Of The Year 2 uses the song Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

"We wanted one song in the movie to be retro. In Student Of The Year we had Disco Deewane which was a popular song and here we have Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, which is one of my favourite songs," said Karan Johar, adding: "He (RD Burman) is my favourite composer. He was the biggest musical force that Indian cinema has ever had. Tiger has done lip syncing of late Kishore Kumar's voice," he added.

Student Of The Year 2 is set to release on May 10.

(With inputs from PTI)

