Internet Trolls Tiger Shroff For Playing Cricket Wearing Only Briefs: "Don't You Have Clothes?"

Tiger Shroff shared a video of him playing cricket on set with Akshay Kumar, on Instagram. However, what truly caught everyone's attention was his choice of outfit.

Tiger wore nothing but briefs for the friendly cricket match, sparking a flood of mixed reactions online.

In the video, Tiger can be seen batting and running around the pitch, wearing just a pair of snug briefs. Akshay, on the other hand, was appropriately dressed in a casual athletic ensemble.

In the caption, Tiger wrote, “Koi technique nahi par bahot jaan hai [There's no technique but a lot of power]."

Watch the video here:

The Internet didn't take Tiger's post in the right spirit and the actor received flak for his unusual choice of clothing. One user wrote, "Chaddi pahen ke cricket khelna zaroori hai kya? [Is it necessary to play cricket wearing underwear?]."

Another added, "Chaddi cricket tournament."

Someone else asked, "Why underwear mate?"

Pointing out the double standards for men and women, a user wrote, "Nobody has a problem when Tiger plays in a boxer. Think if some girl plays in a bikini, the comment section would be full of criticism.”

“Don't you have clothes?" read a comment.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar. The actor also made a guest appearance in Ajay Devgn's Singham Again.

Up next, Tiger will be seen in the fourth instalment of his popular Baaghi franchise. Directed by A Harsha, the action-packed film is set to hit theatres on September 5, 2025.

The actor also has Raj Mehta's Lag Jaa Gale in the line-up. The film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Produced by Karan Johar, the project's filming is expected to begin in the latter half of 2025. Lag Jaa Gale will hit the screens in 2026.