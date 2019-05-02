Tiger Shroff's 'Scary' Advice To Ananya Panday When She Was A 16-Year-Old Aspiring Actress

Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday in Student Of The Year 2. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Ananya says Tiger told her she'd have to give up ice-creams "It was scary," she said Tiger and Ananya co-star with Tara Sutaria in SOTY 2

Actress Ananya Panday is awaiting the release of her debut film Student Of The Year 2 in which she co-stars with Tiger Shroff, whom she first met shortly after the release of his debut film Heropanti in 2016 and that's when he gave her a 'scary advice' about becoming an actor, reported Mumbai Mirror. Ananya Panday said: "I met him when I was 16, his first film, Heropanti, had just released. Mom sent me across to ask him for advice. As I walked in, I saw him execute the perfect full split. He then went on to tell me that if I wanted to be an actress, I couldn't eat ice-cream anymore and I'd have to wake up at 4 am to train. It was scary."

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday, who scored her second film (Pati Patni Aur Woh remake) before the release of her debut film, said that coming from a Bollywood background is just "half the battle won." Speaking about opportunities for star kids versus outsiders, Ananya said: "If you're not talented, people won't invest in you. Period. But at the same time, I don't want to be silly and give up an opportunity like this because people are bashing me for being someone's daughter. If they don't I'll accept that, but at least watch the film."

Apart from Tiger and Ananya, daughter of Chunky and Bhavana Panday, Student Of The Year 2 also stars Tara Sutaria, former Disney India star. Student Of The Year 2 directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar, releases on May 10.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.