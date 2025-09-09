<i>The Bengal Files</i> vs <i>Baaghi 4</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Both Films Face Crucial First Monday Test

Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files and Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4, released on September 5, are struggling at the box office. Both films faced the crucial Monday test on September 8. Did they pass? Let's have a quick look at the breakdown of numbers.

What's Happening

Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files didn't have a great opening at the box office. The film, which minted Rs 1.75 crore on its opening day, managed to earn Rs 1.10 crore on Monday, taking the total to Rs 7.85 crore, as per Sacnilk.

On the other hand, Baaghi 4, which saw a double-digit Sunday, registered a sharp fall on Monday, minting only Rs 4.25 crore. The film's earnings stand at Rs 35.50 crore.

Along with these two films, The Conjuring: Last Rites released last Friday. The film is clearly racing ahead of these two.

About The Bengal Files And Baaghi 4

The Bengal Files is the third installment in Vivek Agnihotri's Files trilogy, following the National Award-winning movies The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022). It also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Saswata Chatterjee, Anupam Kher, Priyanshu Chatterjee, and Darshan Kumar.

NDTV reviewed the film and wrote, "This lesser known bloodied chapter about Indian history needed a much more nuanced filmmaking. The imagery is in your face and the performances are screechy and over the top."

The Baaghi franchise, which established Tiger Shroff as a leading action hero, failed to create magic with its fourth installment.

"Shroff, of course, has the chops to plunge headlong, with his action hero poise intact, into spitfire sequences and give them all he has - and then some. But what can an actor do when what is on paper is only superficially visceral and does not pack the sort of punch that can inject some credibility into the protagonist's exploits," film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote in his review for NDTV.