Ananya Panday Thanks Fans For 'Accepting' Her Character In Student Of The Year 2

Ananya Panday in a still from Student Of The Year 2. (Image courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday, who is currently basking in the success of her recently-released film Student Of The Year 2, posted a thank you note on her Instagram profile on Thursday. In her post, Ananya thanked her fans for all the love that they have been showering on her and she stated that her character in the film will always be very "close" to her heart. The 21-year-old actress shared a still from Student Of The Year 2 and wrote:"Shreya- She'll always be super close to my heart. Thank you for accepting her fire (and desire). Forever grateful for all the love coming towards the film and Shreya (and me)."

Just like her character in the film, Ananya's post also received lots of love from fans in the form of comments on her post. Actor Siddhanth Kapoor left a comment on Ananya's post and wrote:"A lot of people watched it and thought you're fab. Will watch it soon." A fan wrote:"She is the upcoming superstar."

A few days ago, Ananya shared a throwback picture of herself along with a young fan from the first day of the shoot. "This was the first time someone took my autograph. I think I was way more excited than her. Throwback to the first day of shoot," wrote Ananya.

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2. The film opened in theaters on Friday and it has collected over Rs 53.88 crore within 6 days of its release.

Ananya Panday's second film is Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

