Inside Punit Malhotra's Birthday Party With Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff And Tara Sutaria. See Pics

Punit Malhotra photographed with Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria added star dust to Punit Malhotra's birthday party on Sunday evening. The trio featured in the recently-releasedStudent Of The Year 2, which was directed by Punit Malhotra. The dress code for the filmmaker's birthday party was largely casual. Film's lead actor Tiger Shroff showed up in an olive green t-shirt and a pair of blue denims. Ananya Panday looked pretty in an all-white dress while Tara Sutaria opted for a printed top, which she paired with blue denims. Take a look at the pictures from Punit Malhotra's birthday party here:

Punit Malhotra with Student Of The Year 2 stars.

Ananya Panday with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

Birthday boy Punit Malhotra was dressed in a pastel shirt and a pair of dark blue denims. Take a look at the pictures here:

Punit Malhotra at the party.

Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra's film Student Of The Year 2, posted a special birthday wish for the filmmaker on her Instagram profile. "Happy birthday to my youngest and bestest friend. You will forever be the most important person in my life and I can never thank you enough for all that you've done for me. You deserve to have the happiest birthday ever. Love you," read the caption on Ananya'a post.

Student Of The Year 2 opened in theaters on Friday. The film has garnered over Rs 38.83 crore within three days of its release.

Student Of The Year 2 is the second installment of the 2012 film Student Of The Year.

