Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday And Tara Sutaria's Film Makes Rs 26 Crore

Student Of The Year 2 Box Office: Tiger Shroff in a still (Courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights 'SOTY2' made Rs 12 crore on its opening day On Day 2, the film scored Rs 14 crore It marks the Bollywood debuts of Ananya and Tara

Student Of The Year 2, starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, scored Rs 14 crores on Saturday, pushing the total sum to over Rs 26 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. As per his analysis, Student Of The Year 2did improve its score from that on Friday's but did not really make an impactful growth. "Student Of The Year 2 witnesses growth on Day 2 but lacks the appreciation for a solid jump... Mumbai, Delhi, NCR plexes performing better." About how Student Of The Year 2 is expected to perform on its first Sunday in theatres, Mr Adarsh said footfall in theatres can be affected by the IPL finals: "#IPL2019 Final today [Sun] will hit biz, evening onwards... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr. Total: Rs 26.08 cr. India biz."

#StudentOfTheYear2 witnesses growth on Day 2, but lacks the appreciation for a solid jump... Mumbai, Delhi, NCR plexes performing better... #IPL2019Final today [Sun] will hit biz, evening onwards... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr. Total: Rs 26.08 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 12, 2019

Meanwhile, Student Of The Year 2 put together a "fairly good total" on its opening day. It scored higher than Tiger Shroff's previous releases such as Baaghi, A Flying Jatt, Munna Michael and Heropanti in terms of opening day collections.

#StudentOfTheYear2 puts up a fairly good total on Day 1... Biz slowed down towards evening shows... Sat and Sun crucial... Substantial growth - especially at plexes - is essential for a healthy total... Fri Rs 12.06 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 is Tiger's second highest opener *so far*. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 11, 2019

Student Of The Year 2 marks the Bollywood debuts of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, who play Tiger Shroff's fellow students in the college love triangle. Ahead of the film's release, Tiger Shroff had told the audiences what to expect from the college rom-com and said: "We are not trying to be role models, we are just trying to provide them a moment of happiness and joy to get away from stress. It's a film for the youth. It's an entertainment experience for everyone. Come have fun, don't bring your thinking caps."

Directed by Punit Malhotra, Student Of The Year 2 is a sequel of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra's first film. Student Of The Year 2 also has a cameo by Alia Bhatt in a special song appearance.

