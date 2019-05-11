Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday And Tara Sutaria's Film Puts Together A 'Fairly Good Total'

Student Of The Year 2 box office collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights SOTY 2 is now Tiger Shroff's second highest opening film The weekend is crucial for the film's success SOTY 2 is directed by Punit Malhotra

The box office report card of Student Of The Year 2, starring Tiger Shroff along with newcomers Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, is out and it spells success for now. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that Student Of The Year 2 put up a "fairly good total" on the opening day and it is Tiger Shroff's second highest opening film so far after Baaghi. He tweeted: "Student Of The Year 2 puts up a fairly good total on day 1... business slowed down towards evening shows... Saturday and Sunday crucial... Substantial growth - especially at cineplexes - is essential for a healthy total... Friday India business is Rs 12.06 crore."

Here's Taran Adarsh's tweet:

#StudentOfTheYear2 puts up a fairly good total on Day 1... Biz slowed down towards evening shows... Sat and Sun crucial... Substantial growth - especially at plexes - is essential for a healthy total... Fri 12.06 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 is Tiger's second highest opener *so far*. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 11, 2019

In subsequent tweets, Taran Adarsh said that in Hindi films earning over Rs 10 crore on the opening day, Student Of The Year 2 stands fifth after Kalank, Kesari, Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal.

Taran Adarsh also shared the stats of opening day numbers of all of Tiger Shroff's films, in which Student Of The Year 2 is the second highest after Baaghi, which made more than double of the Punit Malhotra-directed film.

Student Of The Year 2 opened to lukewarm reviews on Friday. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote in his review for NDTV: "There isn't a single moment in the film that could be described as passable." He gave the film 1.5-star rating.

Student Of The Year 2 is the sequel to 2012 film Student Of The Year, through which Karan Johar launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood. Karan Johar produced the sequel through his Dharma Productions banner.

