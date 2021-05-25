Find Out Who Tara Sutaria Inherited Her Beauty From In Latest Instagram Post

Highlights Tara Sutaria shared a photo collage of herself and her grandmom

In the pictures, Tara looks similar to her grandmom

Tara wrote, "Nani and I"

One can credit Tara Sutaria's beauty to her grandmother. The actress shared a collage of herself with her “nani” that shows a remarkable similarity between the two. In this monochrome photo, both of them have their dupattas over their heads. Their smile and facial features, too, closely match. “Nani and I,” Tara Sutaria wrote in the caption. Within a couple of hours of being uploaded on Instagram, the photo garnered almost 2.6 lakh likes. Tara Sutaria's rumoured boyfriend, actor Aadar Jain, dropped a black heart emoji in the comments section. Celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur commented with a red heart. Actress Shruti Seth called them “Gorgeous”.

Earlier this month, Tara Sutaria celebrated Mother's Day by sharing vintage photos of her grandmother and mom. The caption read, “Nani and mum, thank you for being my best friends and favourite women. For showing us what equality is really about, for always initiating conversations very few kids can have with their families, for being the funniest, warmest, most chic and generous people I have ever known. Happy Mother's Day”.

Tara Sutaria's twin sister, Pia, too, inherits her beauty from them. In April, the Student Of The Year 2 star had shared a goofy clip featuring Pia. The siblings, twinning in black tops and grey pants, are seen breaking into peals of laughter. “Every.Single.Time,” Tara Sutaria added in the description.

Tara Sutaria recently uploaded a stunning photo of herself. In the image, we can see the 25-year-old decked in bridal accessories. She wore a beige ethnic outfit and complemented her look with light, dewy make-up. “On set,” she captioned the photo.

Tara Sutaria began her career as a child artiste in Disney sitcoms such as Big Bada Boom, The Suite Life of Karan And Kabir and Oye Jassie. She made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 and was then seen in Marjaavaan, which also starred Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh.