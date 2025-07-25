Watch: Rumoured Lovebirds Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya Blowing Kisses At Each Other Gets The Internet Talking

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. A new video doing the rounds online has only added more fuel to the buzz. In the clip, the two are seen blowing kisses at each other.

It all happened at India Couture Week 2025 in Delhi, where Tara walked the ramp for Roseroom by Isha Jajodia. She looked stunning in an ivory and gold corset gown. While the actress was gracefully making her way down the runway, she waved at someone in the front row.

Tara then blew a kiss to Veer. He did not waste a second to return the gesture with a flying kiss of his own.

Have a look here:

At the same event, Tara Sutaria was asked if she is dating Veer Pahariya. Responding to the question, she told ANI, “I'm sorry, I won't be able to talk about that at the moment.”

The buzz around Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya started when they were spotted stepping out of the same restaurant – just not together. They left separately, but fans noticed. Soon after, both posted pictures from Capri, Italy. Different posts, but the same kind of yacht, same vibe. That got people talking.

Then came Lakme Fashion Week. The 25th edition was held at Jio World Convention Centre in late March. Tara and Veer owned the ramp at the event. Both walked for British fashion label ASOS, showing off pieces from the "A Summer of Style" collection.

Previously, Tara Sutaria was in a relationship with Aadar Jain, who is Ranbir Kapoor's cousin. The two parted ways in 2023. In February this year, Aadar got married to Alekha Advani. Veer Pahariya, on the other hand, was earlier dating Sara Ali Khan.

On the work front, Veer Pahariya made his acting debut earlier this year in Sky Force, which released in January. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria was last seen in the music video Thodi Si Daaru, sung by AP Dhillon and Shreya Ghoshal.