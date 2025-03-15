Ananya Panday Returns To Her Debut Film <i>Student Of The Year 2's</i> Shoot Location For Her 10th Film

Ananya Panday recalled her debut film Student Of The Year 2 days as she returned to the exact shoot location to commence working on her tenth film.

Ananya took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video.

In the clip, the actress is in a car and is showcasing the location where she is shooting. It features a scenic road lined with lush green trees.

For the caption, she wrote, “Shot SOTY 2 almost 7 years ago!!! In this exact location and shooting my 10th film here now.”

Student of the Year 2 was released in 2019. The sports romantic comedy is directed by Punit Malhotra. The film is a standalone sequel to the 2012 film Student of the Year; it stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Seal.

Ananya did not reveal which film she is currently shooting for. However, she has Kesari Chapter 2 alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan and Chand Mera Dil in her kitty.

It was in November last year when filmmaker Karan Johar announced that Ananya will be seen alongside Kill star Lakshya Lalwani in the passionate love story Chand Mera Dil.

The film, which will release in 2025, is directed by Vivek Soni, who has previously made Meenakshi Sundareshwar, starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani, in 2021.

After making her debut in 2019, Ananya was seen in films such as Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, Liger, Dream Girl 2, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan.

She was last seen in CTRL, a screenlife thriller film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

It also has Vihaan Samat. The film was about a social media influencer couple. When the boyfriend cheats on her, she turns to an AI app to erase his digital existence on her computer and social media.

