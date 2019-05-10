Student Of The Year 2 Movie Review: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria's Film Flunks The Test

Student Of The Year 2 Review: Ananya, Tiger and Tara in the film. (Image courtesy: ananyapanday)

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Aditya Seal and Samir Soni

Director: Punit Malhotra

Rating: 1.5 Stars (out of 5)

The world has moved on in the seven years since the kitschy college caper Student Of The Year launched the careers of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The actors in the follow-up are a fresh bunch led by Tiger Shroff, but the concoction is exasperatingly stale and unabashedly trashier. Student Of The Year 2 is so last decade in its thinking and packaging that sitting through it is akin to straying into a Bollywood time warp.

The Dharma Productions sheen is all that the film boasts. The rest of it is mere flashy, garish festooning that is torn to shreds before you are a quarter of the way into the film. Plenty of sports action and a couple of fight sequences are thrown into the hackneyed mix, but nothing can lift this gossamer bauble of a movie out of its mediocrity.

Student Of The Year 2 is an egregiously escapist campus-rumpus musical in which nattily attired, unbelievably idle boys and skimpily clad girls (none of whom looks like a college student interested in attending classes and making academic progress) play games that make as much sense as a camel race on an airport tarmac.

Tiger Shroff plays down his action hero persona a tad and slips into the garb of a lover boy, livewire sprinter, kabbadi champ and dance freak all rolled into one. The middle class underdog's arrival in an upscale college in Dehradun sets the cat among the pigeons. Two girls compete for his attention, each in her own way. The boy also has to contend with a hard-knuckled rival who challenges him at every step of the contest to win the Student of the Year title, often very violently.

This is brainlessly breezy fare wrapped in gloss that wears off quickly. It is sad to see such silly stuff being palmed off as teen entertainment. Even more dispiriting is the fear that Student Of The Year 2 might actually end up finding enthusiastic takers. The film blows hot and cold through two and a half hours of unmitigated fluff. Beautiful bods and cool musical acts are poor recompense for the sheer lack of substance.

Tiger Shroff plays Rohan, who, to begin with, is an outsider in the ritzy environs of St. Teresa's College. As he buckles down to the task of fitting in, bullies get in the way. He must prove his worth beyond doubt in order to be accepted. He is a man who wants to be a class apart, but owing to the way the role has been envisioned the actor is trapped in an absolutely predictable corridor.

The two newbies opposite the lead actor, Tara Sutaria (as the hero's childhood sweetheart Mia) and Ananya Panday (as a neglected rich girl thirsting for true love Shreya) are enthusiastic enough and sway energetically to the uninspiring beat of the film but cannot add their own individual rhythms to the pulpy drama.

Student Of The Year 2 flunks every test on the parameters of both writing and crafting. For a genuine lover of Hindi popular cinema, it is more trauma than drama.

(This is a short review. Please check back soon for the full version.)

