Student Of The Year 2: Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora And Others At Screening With Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria And Tiger Shroff

Sara Ali Khan(L) and Malaika Arora (R) photographed at the screening.

Highlights A special screening of the film was organised on Thursday night The film opened in theaters on Friday Arjun Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan also watched the film

A day before its release, a special screening of Student Of The Year 2 was hosted at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai on Thursday night and it was attended by many Bollywood stars. Heading the screening were Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan. Malaika was accompanied by her sister Amrita Arora while Arjun Kapoor was photographed with Kartik Aaryan. All eyes were on the the film's lead actors Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff, who put their most fashionable foot forward. The screening was attended by the who's who of the film fraternity including Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Khushi Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari among other celebrities.

We loved Ananya Panday's effortlessly chic outfit. For her big day, Ananya opted for bralet top and a matching skirt. She topped it up with a quirky jacket. Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, looked elegant in a thigh-high slit dress. The film's lead actor Tiger Shroff topped beige trousers with a black shirt.

Take a look at the pictures from last night's screening here:

Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria at the screening.

Sara Ali Khan made a chic statement in a bright orange dress. She was accompanied by Varun Dhawan at the screening, who will co-star with her in the remake of Coolie No 1. Varun showed up in a white t-shirt, which he paired with distorted denims.

Varun Dhawan photographed with Sara Ali Khan.

Malaika Arora watched the film with her sister Amrita Arora.

Malaika Arora with Amrita Arora.

The men's section was well-represented by Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and Ananya's Pati, Patni Aur Woh co-star Kartik Aaryan. All the actors were dressed in casual outfits.

Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan and Arjun Kapoor at the screening.

That's not it, the guest list also comprised Sanya Malhotra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Khushi Kapoor and Sophie Choudry.

Other guests at the screening.

Ananya's father Chunky Panday wouldn't have missed his daughter's debut film for the world. The actor was all smiles at the screening. We also got a glimpse of Student Of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Manish Malhotra, Chunky Panday and Punit Malhotra at the screening.

Student Of The Year opened in theaters on Friday. The film has been directed by Punit Malhotra and it has been produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is the second installment of the 2012 film Student Of The Year, which marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

