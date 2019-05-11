Student Of The Year 2 Director Recounts 'Crazy' Experience Of Directing Will Smith

Will Smith in Student Of The Year 2. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Will Smith made a special appearance in a song in the film "I never imagined that I would direct Will Smith," said Punit Malhotra "It was quite crazy," recalls Punit on directing Will Smith

Director Punit Malhotra's said that directing Hollywood star Will Smith in a song sequence in his recently released film Student Of The Year 2 was "fun", reported Indian Express. The filmmaker said: "I never imagined that I would direct Will Smith. If one day, someone tells you that you are going to wake up and direct Will Smith, I would say, kya bol rahe ho yaar? Because how is that even possible? It was fun to direct Will Smith. He came here to do his Bucket List show actually, but it was very gracious of him to do a bit for us. I didn't think I was going to be able to do it. When we were shooting, I said, 'stop stop stop' and ran up to him. There was this tall guy looking at me, and I was telling him what to do."

Punit Malhotra said that the film's lead actor Tiger Shroff even pulled his leg on directing such a big Hollywood icon. Recalling the shooting, Punit said: "After the shot happened, Tiger walked up to me and said, 'You know what you just did, right?' I said, 'What?' and he is like 'You just told Will Smith what to do!' It was quite funny. Because he (Will Smith) was like 'How do I behave?' And I told him, 'Just be a star, act like a star!' After this, Tiger has been pulling my leg that I told Will Smith to behave like a star. It was quite crazy."

Will Smith shook a leg with Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday to the reprised version of Radha, which was also in the first of the series. In a Bucket List episode, Will Smith said that he elbowed someone really hard while dancing on the sets of Student Of The Year 2. "I elbowed somebody really hard in the chest trying to get the flute up... The moves got like a little bit of a different flavor... The thing about dance is I can't dance," he said.

Punit's Student Of The Year 2 features Tiger Shroff as well as debutantes Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The film, which released yesterday, is the sequel to Student Of The Year, which was released in 2012. Student Of The Year 2 also features Alia Bhatt, who rocked the first part of Student Of The Year series, in a song appearance opposite Tiger Shroff.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.