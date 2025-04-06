Diljit Dosanjh, Will Smith And <i>Bhangra</i>. That's It, That's The Headline

Is it too soon to call 2025 the year of epic collabs? Because this one is straight-up iconic! Diljit Dosanjh danced with Hollywood superstar Will Smith for a moment that went viral in no time.

In a video shared on Instagram, the Punjabi sensation is seen teaching Will some bhangra moves to his hit track Case.

The clip kicks off with Will flashing Diljit's photo on his phone before the singer himself joins in. What follows is pure gold – grooves, grins and good vibes as the duo dances it out and ends with a big hug and hearty laughter.

Diljit rocked a classic white kurta-pyjama with a vibrant red turban, while Will kept it cool in a sleek blue co-ord set.

The caption? “PANJABI Aa Gaye Oye. With One & Only LIVING LEGEND Will Smith. It's Inspiring To Watch King Will Smith Doing BHANGRA & Enjoying PANJABI Dhol Beat.”

Reacting to the post, Rakul Preet Singh dropped fire emojis in the comments section.

Last year in August, Will Smith followed Diljit Dosanjh on Instagram. Ever since then, the fans have been hoping for a collaboration between the two stars. Read the full story here.

Will Smith's illustrious career spans music, television and film – from his breakout success with DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince to critically acclaimed performances in King Richard, Emancipation, Men In Black, The Pursuit of Happyness and more. With chart-topping hits like Gettin' Jiggy Wit It, he remains a global icon across generations.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh continues to shine as a powerhouse in the music and film industries. Recently, the singer-actor captivated audiences in the USA, Canada and India with his sensational Dil-luminati Tour.