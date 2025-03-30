Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh And Bipasha Basu Join The Viral Ghibli Trend

You must be living under a rock if you have not heard about the Ghibli trend. The internet is going wild over this viral sensation, with people sharing Studio Ghibli-inspired images. This trend involves reimagining personal photos in the distinctive art style of the renowned Japanese animation studio, Studio Ghibli.

And guess what? Even our favourite celebrities are jumping on the bandwagon. Let us take a look at some of their posts for this trend:

1. Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra dropped a love-soaked Ghibli-inspired post on Instagram. The first pic captured a dreamy moment from her wedding, with husband Raghav Chadha planting a sweet kiss on her.

The next slide? A stunning Ghibli-style transformation of one of their Wimbledon snaps. The side note read, “Ghibli fever!”

2. Rakul Preet Singh

Like Parineeti, Rakul Preet Singh also shared a dreamy moment from her wedding. The adorable portrait of Rakul and Jackky Bhagnani screamed love. The next image featured the duo chilling on a beach.

3. Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu hopped on the trend too! She turned her family moments into a Ghibli-style masterpiece.

One standout? A super cute edit featuring herself, Karan Singh Grover and their little munchkin, Devi. The caption simply read, “Monkeylove.”

4. Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor gave his Singham Again character, Danger Lanka, a Ghibli-style makeover. The reimagined artwork mixes Bollywood swag with that signature Japanese animation charm.

5. Bharti Singh

Comedian Bharti Singh shared a fun edit of herself and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, owning the stage like pros. But the real show-stealer? A heartwarming artwork featuring the couple with their son, Laksh.

“Making memories everywhere!” read the text attached to the post.

Which one of these posts did you like the most?