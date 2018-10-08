In Will Smith's Bollywood Diary, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar And Student Of The Year 2

Will Smith with Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Will Smith apparently makes a special appearance in SOTY 2 He caught up with Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh Will Smith seems super-thrilled in the photos.

Folks, Will Smith is in India and over the weekend the Hollywood star did what the Bollywoodwallahs do. After attending HT Leadership Summit in New Delhi, Will Smith's next stop was Mumbai, where he "learned the ropes of Bollywood from two of the best in the game" - he meant Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh. Will Smith shared a picture of the trio goofing around at Soho House Mumbai. Will Smith later visited the sets of Student Of The Year 2, also produced by Karan Johar, and met the lead star cast - Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. He also shook a leg with the team a la Bollywood style. As per Wikipedia (not the most reliable but once in a while quite accurate), Will Smith makes a special appearance in the Punit Malhotra-directed film. "On set in Bollywood!! Shout out to the cast and crew of Student Of The Year 2. Thanks for letting me play," he captioned the post.

Going by the pictures shared on social media, it appears that Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh met Will Smith shortly after filming an episode of Koffee With Karan 6, in which Ranveer will appear with Akshay Kumar. Here are pictures of Ranveer and KJo's rendezvous with Will Smith:

And now, here's what happened on the sets of Student Of The Year 2:

This isn't Will Smith's first trip to India - last year, he was here to promote his Netflix film Bright and in August 2016 he was the guest of honour at a party hosted by Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna.

Will Smith has a few projects in the pipeline including Guy Ritchie's Aladdin and An Lee's Gemini Man.