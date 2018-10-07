Koffee With Karan 6: Seen Ranveer Singh And Akshay Kumar's Rendition Of 'Baahon Mein Chale Aao' Yet?

Raveer Singh and Akshay Kumar on the sets of Koffee With Karan 6. (Image courtesy: karanjohar)

Highlights "Don't ask what Ranveer Singh is doing," wrote KJo "Was super fun sharing the couch with Ranveer Singh," wrote Akshay Kumar "Karan Johar knows how to brew it to perfection," added Akshay

Just when we thought this season of Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan couldn't get any better, we chanced upon a video shared by Ranveer Singh, from the sets of the show, in which Akshay Kumar can be seen jumping into Ranveer's arms. Ranveer, who is known for his great sense of humour, accompanied the video with a ROFL caption and wrote: "Baahon mein chale aao!" Needless to say, the video went crazy viral and it has garnered over 6 lakh likes on Instagram. Just like us, Ranveer and Akshay's Instafam couldn't keep calm and several comments such as "So much energy in a single frame" and "can't wait to watch this episode" were seen on the post.

Check out the video here:

It wasn't just Ranveer who shared picture from the sets, Akshay Kumar too, gave his fans a sneak peek and shared an image of himself, Ranveer and Karan Johar, in which both the actors can be seen planting a kiss on KJo's cheeks. Akshay captioned the post: 'Not much of a koffee person but the only time I make an exception as Karan Johar knows how to brew it to perfection. Was super fun sharing the couch with Ranveer Singh."

Take a look at Akshay Kumar's post here:

That's not it! Karan Johar too shared pictures from the shoot and promised his fans that a "wild and wacky" episode is in store for them (Why are we not surprised) Karan Johar wrote: "The koffee boys in the house!!! Wild, wacky and beyond!" In a separate post, shared by him on Twitter, KJo wrote: "Don't ask what Ranveer Singh is doing. Today was a crazy show and Akshay Kumar as never before."

Excited much?

Other than Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, this season's guest line-up includes Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt and new faces such as Janhvi Kapoor, who will be accompanied by her brother Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will be making an appearance with her father-actor Saif Ali Khan. Excited much?