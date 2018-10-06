Janhvi And Arjun Kapoor Will Sip Koffee With Karan. Here's Proof

Janhvi Kapoor with brother Arjun Kapoor (Courtesy karanjohar)

The sixth season of Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan went on floors last week and the filmmaker is keeping his fans updated as to who will grace the couch this season. So, Karan revealed in a BTS photo from the sets of Koffee With Karan that Arjun Kapoor and sister Janhvi Kapoor shot for their episode recently. The 46-year-old filmmaker described Arjun and Janhvi as "hysterical brother sister duo" and it appears that he had loads of fun shooting with them. In the photo, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen with brother Arjun Kapoor. "The Koffee With Karan sibling episode! Was so lovely to chat with this hysterical brother sister duo," Karan Johar captioned the photo. In less than an hour the photo has over 75,931 likes. Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Malaika Arora have also liked the photo. It appears that Karan Johar's Instafam cannot wait for Koffee With Karan to air on October 21. Don't believe? Check out the comment section.

Earlier Karan Johar had shared a photo of Saif Ali Khan and his daughter Sara Ali khan on the Koffee With Karancouch. The trio had a blast while shooting for the episode and Karan's caption is proof. "Today was day 1 for the shoot of Koffee With Karan! Shot with the extremely hilarious and supremely bright and sensitive father daughter duo," Karan captioned the photo.

We are all set to witness Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt share the couch on this season's Koffee With Karan. "The first cup of Koffee is all about girl power!! Welcome Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt on episode 1 season 6 of Koffee With Karan," read Karan's tweet.

Karan Johar launched Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak earlier this year and she is also part of his directorial project Takht, which also stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is awaiting the release of Namaste England, which also features Parineeti Chopra.

Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's elder daughter while Arjun is Boney Kapoor's son with his first wife Mona Shourie.