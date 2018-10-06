'Girl Power All The Way!' Deepika Padukone And Alia Bhatt Are This Season's Openers For Koffee With Karan 6

Another day, another picture from the sets of Koffee With Karan 6

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: October 06, 2018 20:13 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Girl Power All The Way!' Deepika Padukone And Alia Bhatt Are This Season's Openers For Koffee With Karan 6

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone on the sets of Koffee With Karan. (Image courtesy: karanjohar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Started the season with a bang," tweeted Karan Johar
  2. "Girl power all the way," tweeted Karan Johar
  3. Koffee With Karan will air in October

Remember how Karan Johar informed his fans that the first episode of his popular talk show Koffee With Karan will be all about "girl power? and shared a tweet, in which he revealed that he will be inviting two of his favourite girls from the film industry- Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt for the first episode. Well, seems like the filmmaker stood by his words. On Saturday, the filmmaker shared a picture of himself with Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone from the sets of Koffee With Karan 6 and captioned it: "Season opener! Girl power all the way!" Karan Johar also shared another picture of Deepika and Alia, in which the actresses can be seen dressed in blue and white dresses respectively and wrote: "Started the season with a bang! Girl power on the koffee set today!"

Take a look at Karan Johar's post here:

 

 

Meanwhile, here's what KJo shared on Instagram:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Season opener!!!!!!! #girlpower all the way!!! @deepikapadukone @aliaabhatt

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 

Meanwhile, Deepika and Alia also shared pictures from the sets of the show. Check out the pictures here:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#coffeewithkaran

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

Here's what Alia Bhatt shared:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

....Not even if I tried

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#koffeewithkaran

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on

 

Apart from Deepika and Alia, this season's guest line-up includes several new faces such as Janhvi Kapoor, who will be accompanied by her brother Arjun Kapoor. Sara Ali Khan will be making an appearance with her father-actor Saif Ali Khan.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With the Koffee legend @arjunkapoor Thank you @karanjohar for having us!! So much fun

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 

 

 

The last season of Koffee With Karan was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, comprising Katrina Kaif (who made her debut on the show), Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan and Aamir Khan among others.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election DatesHOP LiveLive ScoreNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusPrice ComparisonLoveYatriAssembly Election Rallies

................................ Advertisement ................................