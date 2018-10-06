'Girl Power All The Way!' Deepika Padukone And Alia Bhatt Are This Season's Openers For Koffee With Karan 6

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone on the sets of Koffee With Karan. (Image courtesy: karanjohar)

Remember how Karan Johar informed his fans that the first episode of his popular talk show Koffee With Karan will be all about "girl power? and shared a tweet, in which he revealed that he will be inviting two of his favourite girls from the film industry- Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt for the first episode. Well, seems like the filmmaker stood by his words. On Saturday, the filmmaker shared a picture of himself with Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone from the sets of Koffee With Karan 6 and captioned it: "Season opener! Girl power all the way!" Karan Johar also shared another picture of Deepika and Alia, in which the actresses can be seen dressed in blue and white dresses respectively and wrote: "Started the season with a bang! Girl power on the koffee set today!"

Apart from Deepika and Alia, this season's guest line-up includes several new faces such as Janhvi Kapoor, who will be accompanied by her brother Arjun Kapoor. Sara Ali Khan will be making an appearance with her father-actor Saif Ali Khan.

The last season of Koffee With Karan was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, comprising Katrina Kaif (who made her debut on the show), Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan and Aamir Khan among others.