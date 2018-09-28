Koffee With Karan 6: Confirmed - Deepika Padukone And Alia Bhatt Are Karan Johar's First Guests

Karan Johar shared this picture of Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

So, Karan Johar's inviting two of his favourite girls from the film industry for the first cup of Koffee in the upcoming season on his celebrated talk show Koffee With Karan. The filmmaker shared the update on social media saying: "The first cup of Koffee is all about girl power!! Welcome Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt on episode 1 season 6 of Koffee With Karan." Superb. Both Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone feature in headlines for their impressive choice of films as much as for rumours around their personal lives. Deepika Padukone is basking in success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's embattled "Padmaavat" while Alia Bhatt won critical acclaim for Raazi.

Deepika Padukone can expect "difficult questions" - after all, that's what KJo has promised in the promos - that we (audience and fans) want answers to. Deepika's talk show appearance is set one month before her and Ranveer Singh's rumoured wedding date. After the show, we may get to know if we can cancel the 'rumoured' prefix altogether. We may also hear, Deepika talk about the controversy regarding "Padmaavat" and how it impacted her then.

We're assuming Alia Bhatt won't have easy questions either. She frequently features in headlines for making appearances with her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, with whom she's currently filming Brahmastra (also produced by KJo).

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone recently featured in Karan Johar's 'blockbuster photo" of Thursday, which also included Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Take a look:

Deepika Padukone made her Koffee debut in season 2 after the release of her film Om Shanti Om. She starred in two subsequent seasons but she was not on Koffee With Karan 5 guest list. Alia Bhatt appeared on Koffee With Karan four times in two seasons. She was the opening guest (along with Shah Rukh Khan) in season 5.