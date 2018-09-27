Nothing To See Here. Just Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh In Karan Johar's Epic Photo

Inside Ranbir Kapoor's house party (courtesy karanjohar)

Ranbir Kapoor hosted a close-knit house party for his colleagues on Wednesday. It was no big deal but just that we spotted Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and the host of course (...phew!) in one frame! One of the reasons why we are fans of Karan Johar is because he doesn't believe in 'what happened at the party, stays at the party' - last night, he shared a million dollar photo from the jam. The epic photo, featuring Ranbir and his guests, made it to Karan's Instagram with the caption: "The biggest blockbuster ever," and we dare you to give us a reason to not love it. Shared in the wee hours of Thursday, the photo on Instagram garnered over 4 lakh likes in 8 hours.

Meanwhile, hearts are also aflutter all over the Internet to see Deepika's boyfriend Ranveer bond with Ranbir - the smile on Deepika's face says it all. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani co-stars are exes you know. At the moment, Ranbir is reportedly dating Alia, who adorably posed with her Dear Zindagi co-star Shah Rukh.

With Aamir Khan (who is a rare guest at Bollywood parties), the get-together was reportedly where Aamir showed the Thugs Of Hindostan trailer to his close pals. The trailer is expected to drop on the Internet anytime now.

Earlier in the evening, Ranbir's guests were photographed arriving one by one. Ranveer and Deepika were driven in in their respective cars. Shah Rukh and Aamir greeted each other before they headed to Ranbir's floor.

Deepika arriving at Ranbir's house party

Ranveer arrived separately

Shah Rukh was also photographed

That's Aamir being driven in

Karan Johar was also clicked

This was just a glimpse of what it looks like when the "thugs" of Bollywood get together. Eagerly waiting for more pictures from inside the party now.

Meanwhile, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan also stars Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Amitabh Bachchan, who will also be seen in Brahmastra with Alia and Ranbir. Thugs Of Hindostan hits screens on November 8.