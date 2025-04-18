How Deepika Padukone Reacted To Picking Between Ranbir Kapoor And Ranveer Singh As A Better Actor

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor dated back in 2007 and their love further bloomed when they worked together in their second film Bachna Ae Haseeno. However, the two parted ways in 2010.

Deepika and Ranbir continue to be friends and have also worked together in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha after their break up.

Deepika and Ranveer dated in 2012, and fell in love on the sets of their first film together, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela.

However, an old video has resurfaced now where during the promotions of Deepika and Ranbir's film Tamasha in 2013, she was asked to pick between Ranbir and Ranveer on who was a better actor.

Deepika had hilariously responded, "Yeah, it's like saying do you prefer your mother or your father."

Ranbir had reacted to it by joking, "I want to be the father."

Deepika elaborated, "No, I just feel we're constantly comparing all the time whether it's filmed, whether it's actors, whether it's this co-star... we don't have to keep comparing all the times. His personality and Ranveer's personality, and the different kinds of work that they do. And we have to appreciate them and accept them for the way they are."

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy shooting for Ramayana: Part 1 and Love & War, while Ranveer Singh is busy with Don 3 and Dhurandhar.

Deepika Padukone's last film was Kalki 2898 AD with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani.