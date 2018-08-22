As If Deepika Padukone's Dimpled Smile Was Not Enough To 'Melt' Hearts, Ranveer Singh Added A Comment

Deepika Padukone shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Deepika and Ranveer's Instagram PDA continues Deepika's latest post was a picture of herself, in which she's smiling "Melting," Ranveer commented on the post

Deepika Padukone's gorgeous dimpled cheeks are sending the internet and Ranveer Singh into a meltdown. Yes, Ranveer Singh commented on Deepika's post, in which the actor described the state of every person who has seen this photo of Deepika. "Melting," Ranveer Singh wrote in comments on Deepika's post, in which the "Padmaavat" actress summed up her expression after a "well spent" day. These guys are too cute. Deepika Padukone is reportedly dating Ranveer Singh and they often grab a spot on the trends list due to constantly updating reports about their rumoured wedding. Both actors have royally ignored write-ups about their wedding (which FYI is scheduled for November) and often tease their Instafam with their PDA on social media. This one is just the tip of the iceberg.

Deepika shared this post on Wednesday:

a day well spent... A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Aug 22, 2018 at 7:47am PDT

And this is what Ranveer Singh wrote in comments:

A screenshot of Ranveer Singh's comment on Deepika's post. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were last seen in "Padmaavat" (they did not have any scenes together). Deepika hasn't announced her next project yet and if the aforementioned reports about their rumoured wedding are to be believed then she's currently planning the wedding.

In contrast, Ranveer Singh's plate is full with promising projects. Later this year, he will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. For the next year, Ranveer Singh has completed filming Gully Boy for Zoya Akhtar and he's currently making '83 with Kabir Khan.

Ranveer will soon assign dates to Karan Johar for Takht, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pedenkar.