Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Continue Instagram PDA As Rumours About Wedding Grow Stronger

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are setting couple goals indeed and their latest lovey-dovey exchange on Instagram proves that. Three days after Deepika commented on Ranveer's post, the Simmba actor returned the favour by commenting on his actress girlfriend's picture from a photoshoot. "Oh hey gorgeous," Ranveer wrote and added some rose emoticons. Earlier, Deepika wrote "Stop it" in the comments section for Ranveer's post, which had sent the Internet into a meltdown. Ranveer and Deepika indulge in similar cute Instagram PDA and for the fans frequently and each time they win over their fans.





On Independence Day, like many Bollywood actors, Deepika too wished her Instafam with a post. Her Instafam member Ranveer also commented on the photo and wished the Piku actress on the occasion.

Take a look at Ranveer's comment.





As we mentioned earlier, Ranveer and Deepika's Insta-PDA is not unknown to their fans. Here's an example from last week when Deepika wrote "Why so hawt?" in the comments section of Ranveer's post. On that post, Ranveer reciprocated and said: "Deepika Padukone, hey now."



Earlier this week, Deepika Padukone shared a photo with her sister Anisha on Instagram and guess who clicked the photo for them? Yes, you got that right - it was Ranveer Singh.





Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently returned to Mumbai after holidaying in Orlando, Florida. They were photographed leaving the airport premises hand in hand. After returning to India, the couple also celebrated Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika's birthday.

Meanwhile, reports of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's rumoured wedding struck the Internet again. Filmfare reported that the couple is now apparently getting married on November 20. It has also been reported that Ranveer and Deepika will have opted for a picturesque locale in Italy as their wedding destination and the guest list is restricted to 30 names.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have co-starred in three films - Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat" - not counting Ranveer's cameo in Deepika's Finding Fanny However, they did not share scenes in "Padmaavat".