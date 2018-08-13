Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Instagram PDA Gets Cuter With Each Comment

Highlights
Deepika Padukone + Ranveer Singh = couple goals x infinity, right? Yes, indeed. Most of the times, the couple set new bars for all us through their PDA on Instagram. Just last week, Deepika's "why so hawt?" comment on Ranveer's picture sent the Internet into a meltdown and here, they are at it again. Deepika cannot stop drooling over Ranveer's intense picture (a collage) like most of us and commented, "Stop it," adding some heart-eyed emojis. Ranveer responded soon and posted a kiss emoticon. YES, HE DID. "Deepika Padukone, you stop it," he wrote. (Guys, please stop being so, so adorable).
Here's Ranveer's picture and their Instagram exchange for you.
Tales of Deepika and Ranveer flirting with each other on social media are plenty. On one of Ranveer's previous "Monday blues?" post, Deepika said, "Uff! Never."
And, her "why so hawt?" comment was on this picture of Ranveer.
Last evening, Deepika shared a picture of herself with sister Anisha. BTW, their picture was clicked by Ranveer Singh.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently came to India after holidaying in Orlando, Florida. They navigated the airport holding hands and couldn't stop smiling as the paparazzi followed them.
In social media posts from Orlando, the couple were spotted at Disney World hand-in-hand with Anisha.
After landing in India, Deepika and Ranveer together celebrated his sister Ritika's birthday.
Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are reportedly looking forward to a wedding in Italy on November 10. They were last seen together in "Padmaavat".