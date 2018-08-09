'Why So Hawt?' - Deepika Padukone Asked Ranveer Singh, As If She Read Our Minds

Ranveer and Deepika's social media PDA continues

Highlights Deepika and Ranveer will reportedly marry in November Deepika recently commented on Ranveer's photo Ranveer also responded to her comment

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are setting the bar way too high for couple goals. In one of Ranveer's recent photos on Instagram, we spotted a query by his girlfriend Deepika that we all want to ask Ranveer. "Why so hawt!?!?!" Deepika commented on Ranveer's photo, who then did not let it be ignored. "Hey now..." was Ranveer's response. Sweet, isn't it? Well, well, well, Deepika and Ranveer have been flirting with each other on social media even before they sort of officiated their relationship status with the recent hand-in-hand airport appearance. On a previous post by Ranveer which was captioned: "Monday blues?" Deepika said: "Uff! Never."

...@jackjonesindia #JACKJONESx10 #DontHoldBack A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Aug 8, 2018 at 5:44am PDT

Screenshot of Deepika's comment on Ranveer's photo (courtesy Instagram)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were recently holidaying in Orlando, Florida and made a couple entry in Mumbai last week. They navigated the airport holding hands and just couldn't stop smiling as the paparazzi followed them. In posts on social media, the star couple were spotted strolling around at Florida's Disney World hand-in-hand with Deepika's sister Anisha.

Tales of their Instagram flirting and social media PDA will take up multiple pages in their love saga actually, especially after Ranveer's comments like "Hello sunshine" on Deepika's photo and Deepika saying "Mine" on Ranveer's post. ICYMI, these have happened.

. A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 25, 2018 at 11:02pm PDT

Screenshot of Ranveer Singh's comment on Deepika's photo (courtesy Instagram)

Advertisement

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jun 15, 2018 at 10:52am PDT

Screenshot of Deepika's comment

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer are speculated to be getting married in November. The Internet has fished out Lake Como in Italy as their wedding destination with November 10 as the wedding day. Shopping had already begun at the Singh and Padukone quarters a few months back while Deepika was recently spotted attending Ranveer's sister's birthday celebrations with the Singh family in Mumbai.

On the work front, Deepika has a lighter work load than Ranveer, who is currently working on Simmba after wrapping Gully Boy. Deepika's film with Irrfan Khan has been postponed indefinitely.