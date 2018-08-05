Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh 'Yelled At Me', Alleges Fan Who Shared Disney World Videos

Deepika and Ranveer touched down in Mumbai recently (courtesy entertainmenttube)

Highlights Ranveer and Deepika were holidaying in Florida A fan recorded videos of the two of them hand-in-hand Now, she alleges the two actors "yelled at" her

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh returned to Mumbai hand-in-hand just like they were spotted in Orlando, Florida's Disney World last week. While the lovebirds were strolling around the theme park in Florida when on vacation, an excited fan spotted them and shared videos of the two walking holding hands on her Instagram stories, after which she was slammed by fans of the star couple citing infringement of privacy. Now, in new Instagram stories, the fan named Zainab Khan alleged that she was yelled at by the celeb couple when asked for a picture, claiming she was too "traumatised" to record that bit "by their loud tone." However, there's been no response from Deepika or Ranveer about such allegations.

In the videos, which went crazy viral last week, the female fan, identified to be Zainab Khan, can be heard saying: "Do you think we can get a picture?" after which, Deepika can be seen approaching the camera. "When she walked towards me smiling, I really thought she was coming to take a picture, but her and Ranveer actually came and yelled at me. Also, the reason why I did not record them yelling at me is because they were right in my face and I was traumatised by their loud tone," Zainab wrote in her Instagram story.

"Yes, I did get very excited and I recorded them from a distance and I asked very politely if I may take a picture with them. Anyone would have recorded them and for those who saying we would respect their privacy we all know anyone would have recorded," the fan appeared to clarify her stand. Zainab's response seems to be against the negative feedback she's received for appearing to invade the couple's privacy, who have never addressed their speculation about their relationship and consciously avoided the media glare, until only recently.

Screenshot of stories posted on Zainab Khan's Instagram (courtesy Instagram)

Let's take a look at the videos here. We think we also spotted Deepika's sister Anisha (dressed in red shorts and a white tee) walking with the couple.

Advertisement

In fresh reports about Deepika and Ranveer, the Internet has fished out Lake Como in Italy as their wedding destination with November 10 as the wedding day. On Thursday night, the couple returned to Mumbai making their first official hand-in-hand appearance at the airport. Over the weekend, Deepika was spotted attending Ranveer's sister's birthday celebrations with the Singh family.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pictured at the airport

Deepika and Ranveer's work rosters reveal that they may not be in a mood to overload their schedules - none of them have taken up new projects in the recent past. Ranveer is currently working on Simmba after wrapping Gully Boy while Deepika's film with Irrfan Khan has been postponed indefinitely.