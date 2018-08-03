Holiday Done, Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Fly Home. Holding Hands, As They Do

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pictured at the airport

Highlights Deepika and Ranveer navigated their way hand-in-hand and smiled Both of them were comfortably dressed Deepika and Ranveer are reportedly looking forward to a wedding in Italy

Aaaand Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back. Back to India after a fun-filled holiday in the US. We say fun-filled as the rumoured couple were just recently spotted at the Disneyland in Orlando, hand-in-hand and their videos sent the Internet into a meltdown of sorts. At the Mumbai airport also, Deepika and Ranveer navigated their way to popping flashbulbs hand-in-hand and smiled for the paparazzi, eagerly waiting to get a picture of them. Deepika and Ranveer landed in Mumbai late in the evening. Both of them were comfortably dressed. Deepika wore a white jogger set and paired her look with a black tote bag. They exited the airport hand-in-hand (we repeat) and in the pictures shared on social media, we saw Ranveer saying bye to Deepika with a hug. (Just make it official, guys!).

Say hello to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

*(Aww, melt)*

In the viral videos shared by their fan clubs on Instagram from Orlando, Deepika and Ranveer were seen strolling around Disneyland and the Internet thinks her sister Anisha was also there.

Take a look.

A post shared by Entertainment Tube -ET! (@entertainmenttube) on Aug 1, 2018 at 1:43pm PDT

A post shared by Entertainment Tube -ET! (@entertainmenttube) on Aug 1, 2018 at 1:43pm PDT

Advertisement

A post shared by Entertainment Tube -ET! (@entertainmenttube) on Aug 1, 2018 at 1:53pm PDT

Meanwhile, Ranveer's comment on Deepika's childhood picture, posted last evening, made the Internet cry. Ranveer posted a couple of love emoticons on her photo and comments such as "why are you so lovely? Makes me cry" and "you could not be more awesome than this" were written.

tomboy...then,now & forever... A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Aug 2, 2018 at 4:13am PDT

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are reportedly looking forward to a wedding in Italy and November 10 is the date, apparently.

They were last seen together in "Padmaavat".