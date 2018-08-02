Ranveer Singh Hearts Little Deepika Padukone's Pic. His Comment Is Making The Internet Cry

Deepika Padukone shared this picture (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Yes, its Throwback Thursday and actress Deepika Padukone, who is busy holidaying abroad with rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh, delighted her Instafam with a cute picture of herself, taken years ago when she was a little girl. Little Deepika, dressed in pink, has been photographed on a bicycle. (Aww). And, of course, Ranveer also took out time to comment on the picture (not surprised). "Tomboy then, now & forever," Deepika captioned her post. Ranveer posted a couple of emoticons on her photo, including the heart emoji. Every time Ranveer comments on Deepika's pictures, the Internet has a meltdown of sorts. "Ranveer Singh, why are you so lovely? Makes me cry" and "you could not be more awesome than this" are some of the comments for the actor.

tomboy...then,now & forever... A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Aug 2, 2018 at 4:13am PDT

Deepika and Ranveer are currently vacationing in Orlando. In the viral videos shared by their fan clubs on Instagram, the duo can be seen strolling around Disneyland hand-in-hand. Deepika's sister Anisha also appears to have accompanied them.

A post shared by Entertainment Tube -ET! (@entertainmenttube) on Aug 1, 2018 at 1:43pm PDT

A post shared by Entertainment Tube -ET! (@entertainmenttube) on Aug 1, 2018 at 1:43pm PDT

A post shared by Entertainment Tube -ET! (@entertainmenttube) on Aug 1, 2018 at 1:53pm PDT

Deepika and Ranveer are reportedly looking forward to a November wedding in Italy. Several reports state that November 10 has already been fixed as their wedding date. Earlier, it was reported that they might get married in Mumbai or Bengaluru.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were last seen together in the blockbuster film "Padmaavat." Ranveer has Gully Boy, Simmba and '83 in the pipeline while Deepika's film with Irrfan Khan has been postponed indefinitely.