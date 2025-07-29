RJ Mahvash Reacts To Troll Accusing Her Of "Stealing" Yuzvendra Chahal From Ex-Wife Dhanashree

RJ Mahvash and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a while. Amid the buzz, RJ Mahvash had her Instagram buzzing with a post on "cheating."

What's Happening

RJ Mahvash shared a video where she is seen defining what cheating is.

Along with the video, she shared a long note. An excerpt from the post read, "Relationship me rehke ye sb krna. Cheating. Aise log khud hi apna karma hote hain bro chorh de usko. khud hi depressed marenge aise log. okay I will tell u something, if you are someone who is going through a cheat, be sorry for that person that he did not realise that 'love' doesn't happen everyday. It's rare. And it is the point of existence in this world. To spread love. They will eventually cheat on the next one too. And then next one. And then one more. When God show you their red flags see it. And no. Maafi kya chiz hoti hai? ("What's forgiveness?")

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "Kisika pati churana (To steal someone's husband)??? Cheating."

Mahvash responded, "Maine churaya nahi islye I wouldn't know but yes kisika pati churana (I haven't stolen so I wouldn't know but yes stealing someone's husband is) cheating.

Sharing the screenshot of the conversation on her Instagram Story, RJ Mahvash wrote, "In logon ne hi to dekha hai mujhe churate. Kuch bhi baatein banate hain log. Bas views ana chahiye inke (As if these people have seen me stealing. They write anything for the sake of views)."

Background

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in December 2020 in Gurgaon and quickly became a fan-favourite couple on social media.

In February 2025, they were spotted outside Bandra Family Court, filing for divorce by mutual consent. They also requested a waiver for the six-month cooling-off period, but the court denied it.

After 18 months of living separately, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree officially parted ways on March 20, 2025.

According to reports, Yuzvendra Chahal paid ₹4.75 crore as alimony to Dhanashree Verma.

Dhanashree shared a glimpse of her latest music video, Dekha Ji Dekha Maine, on Instagram. But instead of focusing on the song, many users flooded the comments section with trolling. They brought up the alimony amount and called Dhanashree a "gold digger."

On the other hand, RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal are spotted on many occasions in the last few months, keeping their relationship rumours alive.