"My Conscience Does Not Allow Me To Watch India vs Pak Match": Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has joined the opposition clamour against the upcoming India-Pakistan match, voicing his discomfort with watching the Asia Cup match that has been scheduled four months after the deadly Pahalgam attack.

India and Pakistan will play a group stage match on September 14, per the Asia Cup 2025 schedule released two days ago, putting on display the greatest rivalry in cricket's history for a Sunday watch.

The match fixture has triggered a massive Opposition pushback, reflecting a consistent call for boycotting Pakistan in all fields.

Raising the matter during the special discussion on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, Mr Owaisi said that his conscience won't allow him to watch the India-Pakistan match.

"When Pakistan's aircraft cannot come into our airspace, their boat cannot come into our water, trade has ended, how will you play a cricket match with Pakistan? When we are not giving water, we are stopping 80 per cent of Pakistan's water, saying that blood and water will not flow, you will play a cricket match," said the 56-year-old MP.

The Hyderabad MP asserted, "My conscience does not allow me to watch that match."

Speaking on the floor of Lok Sabha, he asked if "the government has the courage to call those 25 dead people and say that we took revenge in Operation Sindoor and now you watch the Pakistan match."

Eight countries will take part in the Asia Cup 2025 from September 9. The India-Pakistan clash in the group stage is set for September 14. Both teams are favoured for the Super Four stage and may meet again during the tournament. If both teams manage to get to the finals, a third clash is also likely.

Recently, an India-Pakistan match in the World Championship of Legends, being held in England, was cancelled after several Indian retired players -- like Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, and Shikhar Dhawan -- had withdrawn, citing the Pahalgam attack.

Twenty-five tourists and a local pony ride operator were among the civilians killed by Pakistani terrorists in the ghastly attack. In response, Indian forces had struck terror targets deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK), killing over 100 terrorists at nine terror hubs.