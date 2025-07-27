India-Pakistan Clash In Asia Cup Stirs Political Row Months After Pahalgam Attack

An upcoming India-Pakistan cricket face-off scheduled just months after border tension and a ghastly terror attack has stirred a political controversy in the country. India will take on Pakistan on September 14, per the Asia Cup 2025 schedule, putting on display the greatest rivalry in cricket's history for a Sunday watch.

The match - scheduled barely four months after the Pahalgam terror attack - has triggered a massive Opposition pushback, reflecting a consistent call for boycotting Pakistan, even in sports.

At least 26 people had died in the April 22 attack carried out by terrorists from Pakistan, followed by Indian strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK), and an escalation in the border situation. Pakistan and its deep state are accused of backing terror as a weapon to destabilise India.

Recently, an India-Pakistan match in the World Championship of Legends, being held in England, was cancelled after several Indian retired players -- like Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, and Shikhar Dhawan -- had withdrawn citing the Pahalgam attack.

The Asia Cup 2025 schedule was released yesterday, coinciding with the Kargil Vijay Diwas, which marks India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to comment on the schedule.

What Opposition Said

The Opposition has questioned how India could play Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, pointing out that the terrorists involved in the massacre remain on the loose. They slammed what they called a "rush to earn blood money" and suggested that sports diplomacy must take a backseat in the current situation.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rajya Sabha MP from the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, slammed "profit" over "blood of the forces", and said Indians would oppose any cricket match with Pakistan, no matter if it is played in the country or abroad.

"Dear BCCI, remember all of us Indians will protest any engagement with Pakistan on the cricket ground whichever country you move this to. Stop your profit over the blood of Indians and Armed Forces. On one hand India's CDS has said Operation Sindoor is ongoing and on the other hand you'll rush to earn your blood money," she said.

Sukhdeo Bhagat, Lok Sabha MP from Jharkhand, was among the Congress voices to express dissent over the Asia Cup schedule. Under the current circumstances, sports would not play an important role, he said.

"Many people say that sports should be kept separate from politics or everything else, but patriotism and national sentiments of the entire country are hurt due to the acts of Pakistan. We should take further steps only after taking strong action against them," added the Lok Sabha MP from Lohardaga.

Mohammed Azharuddin, who captained the India Team during the 1990s, also weighed in. He said that India should not play international games with Pakistan if it is opting out of bilateral events.

"My stand is that if you are not playing bilateral events, then you should not play international events either. But whatever the government and the board decide will happen," said Mr Azharuddin, who has been with the Congress.

Eight countries will take part in the Asia Cup 2025 from September 9. The India-Pakistan clash in the group stage is set for September 14. Both teams are favoured for the Super Four stage and may meet again during the tournament. If both teams manage to get to the finals, a third clash is also likely.