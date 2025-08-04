"<i>Poora Khol Diye Pasha</i>": A Owaisi's Hyderabadi Praise For Mohammed Siraj

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had a pure Hyderabadi response to India's big test win against England at the Oval and pacer Mohammed Siraj's five-wicket haul. Congratulating the fellow Hyderabadi, Mr Owaisi posted on X, "Always a winner @mdsirajofficial! As we say in Hyderabadi, poora khol diye Pasha!" The phrase loosely means that the pacer was at the top of his game.

Siraj claimed 23 wickets in this five-match test series and was declared the Man of the Match in the final clash that ended today.

The AIMIM leader is a big fan of Mohammed Siraj and has praised him in multiple public addresses.

Always a winner @mdsirajofficial! As we say in Hyderabadi, poora khol diye Pasha! pic.twitter.com/BJFqkBzIl7 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 4, 2025

The 31-year-old pacer comes from a modest background and has established himself as a hardworking performer with the ball in all formats of the game. Siraj played a key role in this test victory by claiming five wickets in the second innings: three of them on the final day. India defeated England by just six runs today, levelling the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, named after legends Sachin Tendulkar and English pacer James Anderson, replaced the Pataudi Trophy & Anthony de Mello Trophy

India faced high odds in this test series. A young team led by newly promoted Shubman Gill was playing abroad in challenging conditions after seniors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from test cricket. But the tournament saw Gill perform both with the bat and as a captain, as he broke several records with his high scores and also came back strongly to tie the series. The young captain also won the Man of the Series title.