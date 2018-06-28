'Hello, Sunshine': Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's Instagram Flirting Continues

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are rumoured to have a November wedding

Highlights Deepika Instagrammed a mid-air view from a flight recently Ranveer commented: "Hello, sunshine" Earlier, Deepika wrote "Mine" on a photo of Ranveer

Don't you think a comment like "Hello, sunshine!" from your favourite person will make your day a lot brighter? Deepika Padukone is so lucky! We got a taste of rumoured couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's social media PDA (yet again) recently when Ranveer addressed Deepika as his "sunshine" on Instagram. All it needed for Ranveer to post the comment was a mid-air view on Deepika's Instagram timeline. Well, it appears, Ranveer is just returning the favour after Deepika recently wrote "Mine" on a selfie of her Bajirao Mastani co-star, which went viral in no time! Check out Deepika's Instagram post and Ranveer's comment on it here:



. A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 25, 2018 at 11:02pm PDT

Screenshot of Ranveer Singh's comment on Deepika's photo (courtesy Instagram)



Reports of Deepika and Ranveer dating are passe now! The duo recently trended for fresh reports, which stated that a reported wedding is on the cards and it is scheduled for November 19. While neither Deepika nor Ranveer has never addressed speculation about their rumoured off-screen rapport, the duo have sure given us a lot to wonder about in the comments section of each other's Instagram posts.

Screenshot of Ranveer Singh's comment on Deepika's photo (courtesy Instagram)

Screenshot of Ranveer Singh's comment on Deepika's photo (courtesy Instagram)





Like we told you before, Deepika's one-word comment on Ranveer's photo can really be considered as a confirmation, what say?



A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jun 15, 2018 at 10:52am PDT

Screenshot of Deepika's comment



She also followed it up with a hilarious reaction to Ranveer's childhood photo, in which the little star can be seen sporting a Mohawk hairstyle. Don't you miss Ranveer's response to it.

Avant Garde Since 1985 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jun 23, 2018 at 11:08pm PDT







Screenshot of Deepika's comment on Ranveer's photo (courtesy Instagram)



In the recent past, we spotted these sort of comments from Ranveer on Deepika's Instagram updates.



