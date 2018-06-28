'Hello, Sunshine': Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's Instagram Flirting Continues

Ranveer Kapoor recently wrote 'Hello, sunshine" on an Instagram post by Deepika Padukone

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 28, 2018 14:02 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Hello, Sunshine': Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's Instagram Flirting Continues

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are rumoured to have a November wedding

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Deepika Instagrammed a mid-air view from a flight recently
  2. Ranveer commented: "Hello, sunshine"
  3. Earlier, Deepika wrote "Mine" on a photo of Ranveer

Don't you think a comment like "Hello, sunshine!" from your favourite person will make your day a lot brighter? Deepika Padukone is so lucky! We got a taste of rumoured couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's social media PDA (yet again) recently when Ranveer addressed Deepika as his "sunshine" on Instagram. All it needed for Ranveer to post the comment was a mid-air view on Deepika's Instagram timeline. Well, it appears, Ranveer is just returning the favour after Deepika recently wrote "Mine" on a selfie of her Bajirao Mastani co-star, which went viral in no time! Check out Deepika's Instagram post and Ranveer's comment on it here:
 

 

.

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

deepika instagram

Screenshot of Ranveer Singh's comment on Deepika's photo (courtesy Instagram)


Reports of Deepika and Ranveer dating are passe now! The duo recently trended for fresh reports, which stated that a reported wedding is on the cards and it is scheduled for November 19. While neither Deepika nor Ranveer has never addressed speculation about their rumoured off-screen rapport, the duo have sure given us a lot to wonder about in the comments section of each other's Instagram posts.

deepika instagram

Screenshot of Ranveer Singh's comment on Deepika's photo (courtesy Instagram)

 

deepika instagram

Screenshot of Ranveer Singh's comment on Deepika's photo (courtesy Instagram)



Like we told you before, Deepika's one-word comment on Ranveer's photo can really be considered as a confirmation, what say?
 

 

 

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

deepika instagram

Screenshot of Deepika's comment


She also followed it up with a hilarious reaction to Ranveer's childhood photo, in which the little star can be seen sporting a Mohawk hairstyle. Don't you miss Ranveer's response to it.

 

Avant Garde Since 1985

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 



 

 

ranveer instagram

Screenshot of Deepika's comment on Ranveer's photo (courtesy Instagram)

 


In the recent past, we spotted these sort of comments from Ranveer on Deepika's Instagram updates.

Deepika and Ranveer have featured on wedding rumours for months now, which often escalated after they turned up at parties and events hand-in-hand. Their roka ceremony has reportedly already happened and their speculated wedding is reportedly being planned with either Mumbai or Italy as the venue. On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika are co-stars of Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed films such as Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani and were last seen together in "Padmaavat."
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

deepika padukoneranveer singh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................