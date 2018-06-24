Deepika Padukone Face-Palms On Ranveer Singh's Latest Throwback Pic And We Can Understand Why

Ranveer Singh loves sharing throwback photos and we love to get glimpses of young versions of the actor. Sunday was one such day, when he chanced upon a really old photo of himself and just couldn't resist sharing it with his followers. Deepika Padukone, who is rumoured to be dating Ranveer, was quick the spot the post and had something to say about it. Ranveer ensured that the caption of the photo was short, crisp and to-the-point. "Avant-Garde since 1985," he wrote. That's his birth year. The photo he shared, features a close-up of a younger Ranveer, in which he sports a hairstyle, which can be considered rather bold and experimental even today. Ranveer sports a rock-star inspired hairstyle, which can best be described as punk in the photo. Don't miss his expression too! Here's what Deepika thinks of Ranveer's experimental look - "Nooooo..." she wrote with multiple face-palm emojis.
Highlights
- "No," wrote Deepika in the comments section
- She added face-palm emojis to it
- Ranveer shared a throwback photo of himself
Here's what Deepika had to say:
Last week, Deepika and Ranveer trended a great deal after she commented "Mine" on a selfie posted by Ranveer Singh, which quickly went viral. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have co-starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali films - Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat." The duo are rumoured to be dating for a while now with November 10 as their reported wedding date.
We remember spotting a somewhat similar hairstyle on little Ranveer in an old photo, which the actor had Instagrammed sometime in 2016. Ranveer, who stars in the photo with Akshay Kumar, was actually promoting the 50-year-old actor's film Rustom. "Priceless #Throwback! My Fanboy moment with the one and only Akshay Kumar," he wrote.
While throwback photos mostly make their way to social media on Tuesdays or Thursdays, rule-breaker Ranveer Singh often shares old photos of his younger self on Monday to add to his collection of 'Monday Motivation' pictures. Last month, Ranveer Instagrammed a photo of his younger self, sweating out (attempting to) on a stationary cardio cycle. "Getting my cardio done like... throwback Monday," read the caption. Lol. Ranveer's hilarious cardio work-out indeed made our Monday less blue.
CommentsLOL. Ranveer Singh, you're just so extra and we love it!
On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in "Padmaavat" and his upcoming line-up of films include Simmba with Sara Ali Khan and Gully Boy with Ranbir Kapoor. Deepika Padukone is currently awaiting her new film with Irrfan Khan to go on floors.