Little Ranveer Singh Hilariously Getting His Cardio Fix Will Make Your Monday Less Blue

No prizes for guessing, but we are all aware of the fact that Ranveer Singh is someone who swears by his gym sessions. Time and again, the actor has shared glimpses of his work out session and we all know what goes into making those drool worthy physique. But do you know that Ranveer has been a fitness freak ever since his childhood days? Well, a recent throwback photo shared by the "" actor himself is proof. On Monday, the 32-year-old actor shared a photo of his young self, sweating out real hard (at least trying to) on a stationary cardio cycle. Though his legs are barely touching the paddle of the cycle, but that is not stopping a young dedicated Ranveer from his rigorous workout. Ranveer shared the throwback photo of his young self and captioned it: Getting my cardio done like ... throwback Monday motivation."