Little Ranveer Singh Hilariously Getting His Cardio Fix Will Make Your Monday Less Blue

No prizes for guessing, but we are all aware of the fact that Ranveer Singh is someone who swears by his gym sessions. Time and again, the actor has shared glimpses of his work out session and we all know what goes into making those drool worthy physique. But do you know that Ranveer has been a fitness freak ever since his childhood days? Well, a recent throwback photo shared by the "Padmaavat" actor himself is proof. On Monday, the 32-year-old actor shared a photo of his young self, sweating out real hard (at least trying to) on a stationary cardio cycle. Though his legs are barely touching the paddle of the cycle, but that is not stopping a young dedicated Ranveer from his rigorous workout. Ranveer shared the throwback photo of his young self and captioned it: Getting my cardio done like ... throwback Monday motivation."
CommentsRanveer Singh had undergone a massive transformation after "Padmaavat" for his role in Gully Boy. Here's the picture:
On the work front, Ranveer Singh has finished shooting for Gully Boy recently and the he is now gearing up for the shoot of Simmba. In the film, the actor plays a corrupt cop. The other film which the actor is looking forward to is a film by Kabir Khan which is based on India's win in the 1983 Cricket World Cup.
