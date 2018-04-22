Stop Everything And Watch Gully Boy Ranveer Singh Rap At Film's Wrap Up Party

Ranveer Singh has wrapped the ongoing schedule of his upcoming film Gully Boy and how. A video of 32-year-old actor rapping at the warp-up party of Gully Boy is going crazy viral on the Internet. Ranveer Singh plays the role of a rapper in the Zoya Akhtar-directed film, which also stars Alia Bhatt. On his Instagram page, Ranveer shared a couple of photos from the last day of the film's sets, in one he posed with the crew. The other photo is that of a clap board with "It's a wrap" written on it. Zoya Akhtar shared a picture of Ranveer wearing a t-shirt with a photo of American rapper Biggie Smalls or The Notorious B.I.G embossed on it. She wrote: "Aint' nothin' small 'bout this one! Thank You, Ranveer. I love You."
Highlights
Recently, Ranveer Singh told news agency IANS that he considers himself "blessed" to work with Zoya Akhtar and directors Rohit Shetty (in Simmba) and Kabir Khan (in '83). The actor was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat." Ranveer Singh was shooting for the past few days while he was recuperating from a shoulder injury, because of which he had to cancel his Indian Premier League opening day gig.
Gully Boy is expected to release in February 2019.