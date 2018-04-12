Had Ranveer Singh Rejected Simmba, This Would Have Been Its Fate "I really had to change my writing if Ranveer would have said 'no' to my film," said Rohit Shetty

Ranveer Singh in the poster of Simmba New Delhi: Highlights 'Couldn't have imagined making Simmba if not for Ranveer,' said Rohit 'He is the only actor who has the strength to pull this out,' he added 'There is a lot of energy in the character,' he added



Ranveer will play a rowdy policeman in the movie, for which the 32-year-old actor seems to be the perfect choice. "We have worked together in an ad film and that is when we started planning to collaborate for a film. But I couldn't have imagined making Simmba if not for Ranveer Singh, because he is the only actor who has the strength to pull out such a character."



Ranveer, who is known for his flamboyant persona, fits the role with ease as he will channel his real-life energy into his Simmba role. "There is a lot of energy in the character, so as in him," added Rohit Shetty.



Joining Ranveer Singh on the Simmba cast Simmba can mark Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood debut as the release date of her work-in-progress film Kedarnath has reportedly been pushed to next year. Simmba is scheduled to hit screen on December 28.



Last seen in "Padmaavat", Ranveer Singh also has Gully Boy in his line-up.



(With IANS inputs)



